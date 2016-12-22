loading Loading please wait....
Mazda MX-5

£5,975
Electric retractable hard top, Full Leather, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Front Fog Lamps, Height Adjustable Seat, Multiple Airbags, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    222041
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom

