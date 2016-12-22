Mazda MX-5

Electric retractable hard top, Full Leather, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Front Fog Lamps, Height Adjustable Seat, Multiple Airbags, Alloy wheels
Electric retractable hard top, Full Leather, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Front Fog Lamps, Height Adjustable Seat, Multiple Airbags, Alloy wheels
137 Newton Road
Torquay, Devon
United Kingdom
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...
Trawl the classifieds for a noughties four-seat coupe, and it’s likely t...