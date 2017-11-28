MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SPORT TECH Manual

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I ROADSTER SPORT TECH Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 35394 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER
17'' Alloy Wheels, Black Leather Upholstery, Heated Seats, Electric Retractable Roof, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Traction Control, Remote Boot Release, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Steering Wheel
JCT600 Mazda Bradford
Bradford, BD48RR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017