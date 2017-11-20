loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SPORT TECH 2011

Climate Control And Heated Leather Seats, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Service history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Cruise Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Electric Windows (Front), Body Coloured Bumpers, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Electric door mirrors, Carbon Alloys. 2 seats, Metallic Silver,

  • Ad ID
    403062
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44867 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.999
  • Engine Model
    I ROADSTER SPORT TECH
