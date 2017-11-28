MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SPORT Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I ROADSTER SPORT Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 58192 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: MIDNIGHT BLACK

Family Owned From New With A Very Comprehensive Full Service History, Fantastic Value For Money!, Main Dealer Prepared, Folding Hardtop - All Year Round Fun!, Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 6 Speed, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Alarm, Front Fog Lights, Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ISOFIX, Traction Control, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Leather Steering Wheel, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Warranty Included, VIDEO OF THIS VEHICLE ON REQUEST

  • Ad ID
    411926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58192 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
