MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SPORT GRAPHITE EDITION Manual

£13,491
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I ROADSTER SPORT GRAPHITE EDITION Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 17708 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

17'' Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, One Previous Owner, Full Mazda Service History, Black Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, USB and AUX, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Bluetooth, Anti Lock Brakes, Alarm, Traction Control, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17708 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

