MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SPORT 2009

car description

Fantastic MX5 presented in excellent condition both inside and out, just 1 local lady owner from new, Full Mazda service history with services completed at 5,9,13,18,23,28,38,47k miles, new MOT at point of sale, faultless drive, HPI clear, fully functioning electric hardtop roof,, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 47,097 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Heated Leather Seats, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, Grey, 12/ 24/ 36 months Autoguard nationwide parts and labour warranties available, Very competitive finance packages, No deposit required, Low finance rates, Pay nothing for 2 months, All major credit and debit cards accepted, For more information call any time 8am to 9pm, P/X Welcome.