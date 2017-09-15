loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 I ROADSTER SE Manual

Compare this car
£12,991
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I ROADSTER SE Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 7621 Engine Size: 1229 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE, Electric folding hardtop, 16` Alloy Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, USB and AUX, Remote Boot Release, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7621 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1229
  • Engine Model
    1229
Email Dealer >>

JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed