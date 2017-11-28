loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MAZDA MX-5 I Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, Cupholders, Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,495

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!