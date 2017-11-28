MAZDA MX-5 I Manual

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER
Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, Cupholders, Solid Paint
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017