loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MAZDA MX-5 I Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: I Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Cupholders, Solid Paint, full service history, Low Mileage, CD player, Power steering, Metallic paint, Drivers airbag, ABS, Side airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,495

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!