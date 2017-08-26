loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 I 2009

£6,895
Cracking example with fsh, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Full service history, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (16in). 2 seats, Blue, Phone will be answered out of hours. Please call to arrange a viewing - once we know you are on your way we will reserve the car for you. No Admin Fees.NO PRESSURE SALES - the car should sell itself.We are a family motor dealer with an excellent local reputation. We have been selling hand picked motor cars for over 20 years . All our cars are chosen carefully in line with our high standards .Full dealer facilities are available including providing a nationwide coverage warranty and help with any finance requirements you have, Please view our reviews on Facebook..., https://www.facebook.com/John-Lambert-Car-Sales-179001018816458/reviews,, Free 12mths AA cover with this car

6 Month Warranty Full Service History

  • Ad ID
    307374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.999
  • Engine Model
    I
Unit 1 Airfield Park , Long Marston , Tring
Tring, HP23 4QR, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

