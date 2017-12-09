MAZDA MX-5 I 2003

car description

This very original example of Mazda MX5 is finished in Sunlight Silver with Black Mohair Roof and Black interior, 15" 5 Spoke Alloys, Factory Alarm, In Car Entertainment CD/Radio/Cassette, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Boot Release, Arm Rest Center Console, 2 seats, JUST 2 OWNERS FROM NEW, Full Service History with lots of Receipts for work carried out. Last service was at 59499 on 2/3/17. 6 Months Warranty.