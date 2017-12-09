loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 I 2003

Map

car description

This very original example of Mazda MX5 is finished in Sunlight Silver with Black Mohair Roof and Black interior, 15" 5 Spoke Alloys, Factory Alarm, In Car Entertainment CD/Radio/Cassette, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Boot Release, Arm Rest Center Console, 2 seats, JUST 2 OWNERS FROM NEW, Full Service History with lots of Receipts for work carried out. Last service was at 59499 on 2/3/17. 6 Months Warranty.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/12/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.598
  • Engine Model
    I
£2,495

The Yard, r/o 46 Junction Road, Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill, RH15 0JN, West Sussex
United Kingdom

