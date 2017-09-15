MAZDA MX-5 Convertible 2.0i 160 Option Pack

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: Convertible 2.0i 160 Option Pack Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 94280 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
3 MONTHS WARRANTY, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, NEW MOT, NEW SERVICE, ONE OWNER, Air Bags, CD Player, CD Radio, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, 16in Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel - Mounted Remote Audio Controls , Electric Windows - Front, LSD - Limited Slip Differential, ABS - Anti Lock Braking System, Airbags - Driver, Airbags - Front Passenger, EBD - Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, TCS - Traction Control System, DSC - Dynamic Stability Control, Power Assisted Steering, Central Locking - Remote with Deadlocking, Steering Wheel - Leather, iPod Connectivity, Cupholders - Console, Upholstery - Black Cloth soft top, Paint- Solid- Brilliant Black, Upholstery - Cloth-, Upholstery - Cloth,,1 OWNER FROM NEW, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 11 SERVICES, NEW SERVICE, NEW MOT, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER.
