loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 Convertible 2.0i 160 Option Pack

Compare this car
£3,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: Convertible 2.0i 160 Option Pack Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 94280 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

3 MONTHS WARRANTY, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, NEW MOT, NEW SERVICE, ONE OWNER, Air Bags, CD Player, CD Radio, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, 16in Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel - Mounted Remote Audio Controls , Electric Windows - Front, LSD - Limited Slip Differential, ABS - Anti Lock Braking System, Airbags - Driver, Airbags - Front Passenger, EBD - Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, TCS - Traction Control System, DSC - Dynamic Stability Control, Power Assisted Steering, Central Locking - Remote with Deadlocking, Steering Wheel - Leather, iPod Connectivity, Cupholders - Console, Upholstery - Black Cloth soft top, Paint- Solid- Brilliant Black, Upholstery - Cloth-, Upholstery - Cloth,,1 OWNER FROM NEW, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 11 SERVICES, NEW SERVICE, NEW MOT, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326554
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94280 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Autotech Kent Car Sales Cranbrook Ltd
Aylesford, ME207HB, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed