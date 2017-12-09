loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 CALIFORNIA

Compare this car
£3,745
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: CALIFORNIA Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Yellow

Accessories

Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this Mazda MX5 California, to the market. Finished in Sunburst Yellow with Black Leather trim with Yellow Piping., Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Sony CD/ Radio, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Next MOT due 09/12/2017, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels (15in), Body Coloured Bumpers. 2 seats, Yellow, Bought Direct from a Main Dealer Part Exchange. Very clean example. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 12 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 395. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade, 3,745

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313332
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Derivative
    California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Joseph Sutton Motor Co Ltd
TN171LP, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed