MAZDA MX-5 CALIFORNIA

Accessories

Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this Mazda MX5 California, to the market. Finished in Sunburst Yellow with Black Leather trim with Yellow Piping., Upgrades - Leather Upholstery, Sony CD/ Radio, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Next MOT due 09/12/2017, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels (15in), Body Coloured Bumpers. 2 seats, Yellow, Bought Direct from a Main Dealer Part Exchange. Very clean example. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 12 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 395. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade, 3,745