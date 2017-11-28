MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Venture Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Venture Edition 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 2719 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White
17" light gun metal alloy wheels, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Sports seats, Leather - Havana brown + heated front seats, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Pearlescent paint, PAS, Digital clock, Cruise control, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Single play CD/Radio, Auxiliary input socket, 6 speakers, Power retractable roof, Green tinted windscreen, Front fog lights, Electrically heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Dual exhaust pipes, Chrome mesh grille, Chrome headlight surround, Chrome grille surround, Chrome front fog light surround, Chrome door handles, Body colour bumpers, Antenna, Alloy pedals, Windblocker, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Silver interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Leather handbrake lever, Leather gear knob, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Interior light, Height adjustable front seats, Front tunnel storage net, Front seatback pocket, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Drivers footrest, Door pockets, Cupholders, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Side airbags, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Front seatbelt force limiters, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Dual front airbags, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, Superlocking, Remote central door locking, Immobiliser, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Sports suspension, Limited slip differential, Piano black interior trim, Tyre puncture repair kit
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017