MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Venture Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Venture Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Blue
Climate control air conditioning, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Alpine satellite navigation, Sports seats, Green tinted windscreen, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Trip computer, Tyre puncture repair kit, Water temperature gauge, Wheels, 17inch Bright finish alloy wheels, Side airbags, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Limited slip differential, Oil pressure gauge, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Power retractable roof, Height adjustable front seats, 6 speakers, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Sports suspension, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Superlocking, Trim, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body colour bumpers, Centre console storage box, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome headlight surround, Cruise control, Digital clock, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front centre armrest, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket
Sinclair - Volkswagen Newport
NP190HE
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017