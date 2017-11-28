loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Venture Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Venture Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Blue

Climate control air conditioning, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Alpine satellite navigation, Sports seats, Green tinted windscreen, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Trip computer, Tyre puncture repair kit, Water temperature gauge, Wheels, 17inch Bright finish alloy wheels, Side airbags, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Limited slip differential, Oil pressure gauge, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Power retractable roof, Height adjustable front seats, 6 speakers, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Sports suspension, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Superlocking, Trim, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body colour bumpers, Centre console storage box, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome headlight surround, Cruise control, Digital clock, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front centre armrest, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket

  • Ad ID
    417505
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
