MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23181 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Sanyo TomTom satellite navigation, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, USB connection,Fun, sporty car to drive with great features including Sat nav in case you get lost on your drive
Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...