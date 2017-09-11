loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr

Compare this car
£14,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23181 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Sanyo TomTom satellite navigation, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, USB connection,Fun, sporty car to drive with great features including Sat nav in case you get lost on your drive

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23181 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed