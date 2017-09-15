MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Tech Nav 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 22536 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Sanyo TomTom satellite navigation, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Single play CD/Radio, USB connection,Pre loved Mazda MX-5 Sport with Full Mazda Dealer Service History!
Bolton Motor Park
Bolton, BL32RY, Lancashire
United Kingdom
