MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Tech 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33230 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: RED

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Radio/6 CD autochanger,You will have fun driving this sporty car around and has low mileage

  • Ad ID
    419118
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33230 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£9,750

Invicta Ford Canterbury
Canterbury, CT11DR, Kent
United Kingdom

