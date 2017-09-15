loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech 2 door

Compare this car
£9,994
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Sport Tech 2 door Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 52206 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

,Electric front windows/one touch facility, Green tinted windscreen, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Sports suspension, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Fuel filler release, Remote boot release, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, Body coloured door mirrors, Electrically heated door mirrors, Amber/red dashboard, Silver dash trim, Silver finish meter rings, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Power retractable roof, Front fog lights, Climate control air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front tunnel storage net, Leather gear knob with silver insert, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, Interior light, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Sports seats, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking, Limited slip differential, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52206 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Perrys Portsmouth Mazda
Portsmouth, PO61SR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed