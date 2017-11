MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Sport 2dr 160BHP 2dr Petrol Convertible Roadster

Accessories

FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH 8 SERVICE STAMPS, 2 KEYS, FULLY HPI CHECKED & CLEAR, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE & PX WELCOMED, SUPPLIED WITH RAC APPROVED USED WARRANTY & 12 MONTHS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, GREAT SPEC INC ELECTRIC FOLDING HARDTOP, AIR-CON, FULL BLACK HEATED LEATHER, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Next MOT due 27/05/2018, Last serviced on 05/05/2017 at 61,015 miles, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Full Black Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Air-Conditioning, 17" 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Hardtop Roof, Radio / CD Changer, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Door Locking With Alarm & Immobiliser, Projector Style Headlamps, Multiple Airbag's, Electric Windows, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, ESP/Traction Control, Power Steering, Piano Black Dashboard Trims, Twin Chrome Exhaust Tail Pipes, Satin Chrome Roll Hoops, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag Deactivation, 6 Speed Gearbox, Cup Holder, Gear Knob Leather, Power-Assisted Steering. 2 seats, Metallic Sunlight Silver, CORNE MOTORS IS A FAMILY RUN DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN STANDLAKE, NEAR WITNEY IN OXFORDSHIRE. WE ARE A RAC APPROVED DEALER PARTNER AND CAN OFFER RAC EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM OUR SELECTED FINANCE PARTNERS WHICH INCLUDE MOTONOVO FINANCE AND CLOSE BROTHERS MOTOR FINANCE, WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS, PART EXCHANGES WELCOMED, PLEASE CALL US TODAY TO ARRANGE YOUR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE ON 01865 366795 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.CORNEMOTORS.CO.UK FOR MORE INFORMATION