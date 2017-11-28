MAZDA MX-5 2.0i SE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i SE 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 37811 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Very low mileage, Auxiliary input socket, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Single play CD/Radio, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Digital clock
Arnold Clark Motorstore/Mazda/Kia (Liverpool)
Liverpool, L86UD, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017