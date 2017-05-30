MAZDA MX-5 2.0i [Option Pack] 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i [Option Pack] 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey
Full Main Dealer History, Leather upholstery, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Tinted Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Warranty, High level brake light,,This Superb low mileage example comes fitted with the folding hardtop full black leather interior and heated seats, plus all the usual refinements., Upgrades - Climate Control Air Conditioning Pack 1, Metallic Paint, 6 months warranty, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Option Pack, Leather seats, Heated seats, Climate Control, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Power-Assisted Steering, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Parking aid, Power steering, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio), Remote central locking, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, CD Player, Height adjustable drivers seat, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Cup Holder. 2 seats, Metallic Galaxy Grey, 6,450 p/x welcome
M & D Lake Car Sales
Norwich, NR133RF, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017