MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Kuro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Kuro 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 7 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, Radio/6 CD autochanger,Stunning Mazda Mx-5 with Mazda Dealer Service History!
Blackburn Motor Park
Blackburn, BB11NG, Lancashire
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...