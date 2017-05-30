MAZDA MX-5 2.0i Kendo

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Digital clock,Fuel filler release,Headlamp on reminder,Oil pressure gauge,PAS,Remote boot release,Trip computer,Water temperature gauge,7 speakers,Auxiliary input socket,Bose Premium Audio system,Radio/6 CD autochanger, Antenna,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Chrome door handles,Chrome front fog light surround,Chrome grille surround,Chrome mesh grille,Chromed headlamps,Dual exhaust pipes,Electric front windows/one touch facility,Electrically heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Green tinted windscreen,Mica paint,Power retractable roof, Alloy pedals,Centre console storage box,Climate control air conditioning,Cupholders,Door pockets,Drivers footrest,Floor mats with coloured piping,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front seatback pocket,Front tunnel storage net,Height adjustable front seats,Interior light,ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance,Leather gear knob,Leather handbrake lever with silver release button,Leather steering wheel with audio controls,Leather upholstery with heated front seats,Lockable glovebox,Silver interior door handles,Silver style bar trim,Sports seats,Stainless Steel Scuff Plates,Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners,ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution,DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control,Dual front airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,Front seatbelt force limiters,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Side airbags,Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Alarm with interior movement sensor,Immobiliser,Remote central door locking,Superlocking, Limited slip differential, Stone interior trim, 17" alloy wheels,Tyre puncture repair kit, This vehicle will also come with a full 12 month MOT, 6 Months Road Tax and will be Serviced up to date.