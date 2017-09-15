loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 2.0i

Compare this car
£7,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 37721 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: True red

Accessories

Complimented With Full Black Leather Interior, Features Include Heated Front Seats, 8 Services, MP3 Player, ABS, Alarm, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio, CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Traction Control, Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, AllOur Cars are prepared to RAC BUYSURE Standards By Qualified Technicians. We Have Full DiagnosticEquipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. A Minimum of 3 months RAC / Manfacturers Warranty and 12 months Breakdown / Homestart cover through RAC with all vehicles, 12 and 24 Month RAC Extended Warranties also available, Diamond Brite Paint Protection also available to keep your car in top condition. Call 01522 246777 for further information.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327487
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37721 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Just Audi VW
Lincoln, LN24JA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed