loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MAZDA MX-5 2.0i 2dr Powershift Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0i 2dr Powershift Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16308 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Accessories

17" alloy wheels, Sanyo TomTom satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bose Premium Audio system, USB connection, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, 7 speakers, Water temperature gauge, Trip computer, Remote boot release, PAS, Oil pressure gauge, Headlamp on reminder, Fuel filler release, Digital clock, Cruise control, Power retractable roof, Green tinted windscreen, Front fog lights, Electrically heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Dual exhaust pipes, Chrome mesh grille, Chrome grille surround, Chrome door handles, Body coloured door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Antenna, Front centre armrest, Drivers footrest, Door pockets, Cupholders, Climate control air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Alloy pedals, Interior light, Height adjustable front seats, Front tunnel storage net, Front seatback pocket, Front head restraints, Windblocker, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Sports seats, Silver interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather gear knob with silver insert, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Side airbags, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Front seatbelt force limiters, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Dual front airbags, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, Superlocking, Remote central door locking, Immobiliser, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Sports suspension, Limited slip differential, Silver finish meter rings, Silver dash trim, Amber/red dashboard

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16308 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,498

Harry Fairbairn MINI (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NQ, Fife
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!