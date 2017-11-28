MAZDA MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0 Sport Tech Roadster 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, PRIEVIOUSLY SOLD BY US.THE CAR COMES WITH FULL HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND BOSE.FULL MAZDA PRINT OUT AND 2 KEYS.BEST COLOUR., Upgrades - Climate Control And Heated Leather Seats, Metallic Paint, 3 owners, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, ALL RETAIL CARS COME FULLY SERVICED,12 MONTHS MOT AND 6 MONTHS COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY,, 6,995
Doyles of Farsley
LS285HX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017