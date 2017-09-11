MAZDA MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech 2dr

Accessories

Metallic Black, Here we have our lovely Mazda MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech which looks fantastic in Black Metallic and has Full Black Leather with Heated Seats. The car has a full Mazda Service History and indeed has just been serviced!, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Climate Control And Heated Leather Seats, TMS Approved Used Car, 6 Months TMS Warranty Included, Call us now on 02476 516837, 2 owners, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Seat Heaters, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Alarm (Thatcham Category 1), Upholstery Leather - Leather Trim, 17in Alloy Wheels, Bose, 6 CD, Electric Windows, Integrated Bluetooth, ABS with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Airbags, Alarm, Audio Steering Controls, Central Door Locking, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central locking, Driver Airbag, Electric Adjustable Mirrors with Heating Function, Electric door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electric windows, Front Fog Lamps, Head Restraint - Front, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Passenger Airbag, Remote central locking, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Traction Control System (TCS). 2 seats, TMS Coventry are the Volvo Regional Dealer of The Year Winners for Customer Service Excellence. Here at TMS we like to differentiate ourselves from other motor dealerships by working to ensure that we consistently exceed our customers expectations. We offer a unique personal service delivered with care and quality that makes us stand out from the crowd. The team at TMS are all highly trained and between them have many years of experience. We ensure all our cars are prepared to the highest of standards and are supplied with a comprehensive warranty for your guaranteed peace of mind. Tailored finance packages are available on all our stock, just visit our website for more details. Think TMS for all your motoring needs! This car is located at TMS Volvo Coventry, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU. You can call us on 02476 516837., For more details, please call us now on 02476 516837 - TMS Volvo, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU, 10,200 p/x welcome