MAZDA MX-5 2.0 Sport Recaro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0 Sport Recaro 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 2505 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER
Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Cruise control + speed limiter, Hill hold assist, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, 7' touchscreen with multimedia commander, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection,This is the All-New Mazda MX-5, The special and rare, Recaro Edition! Not to be missed!
Doves Vauxhall Southampton
Southampton, SO171AL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017