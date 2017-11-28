loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MAZDA MX-5 2.0 SPORT NAV Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0 SPORT NAV Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 1558 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: SOUL RED

Accessories

17` Diamond Cut Alloys, 7` Colour touch-screen display, Aha app and Stitcher app integration for Internet radio, Ask for a video of this vehicle, Bluetooth With Voice Control, Coming home leaving home lights, Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, DAB Radio, Dual front and side airbags, Electric folding hardtop, Dynamic Stability Control with Traction Control System, Dusk-sensing Automatic Headlights, Emergency Stop Signalling system, Heated front seats, Facebook and Twitter functionality, Engine start stop button, LED daytime running lights, Mazda Navigation System, Premium Bose sound system, MZD Connect, Limited Slip Differential, Rain-sensing front wipers, Smart keyless entry, Thatcham Category 1 alarm and immobiliser, Smart City Brake Support

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411924
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1558 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,991

JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!