MAZDA MX-5 2.0 Miyako Manual

£10,250
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0 Miyako Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 26453 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Aluminium

Accessories

Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Green tinted windscreen, Metallic paint, Power retractable roof, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322869
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26453 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
T W White & Sons Mazda Bookham
KT234DE, Surrey
United Kingdom

