MAZDA MX-5 2.0 165 Ps SPORT NAV Manual

£18,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 2.0 165 Ps SPORT NAV Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 8457 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

17 Inch Alloy wheels, 7` Colour touch-screen display, Adaptive Front lighting System, Aha app and Stitcher app integration for Internet radio, Ask for a video of this vehicle, Bluetooth With Voice Control, Climate Control, Coming home leaving home lights, Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, DAB Radio, Dual front and side airbags, Dusk-sensing Automatic Headlights, Dynamic Stability Control with Traction Control System, Electrically-adjustable drivers seat, Electrically-adjustable passenger seat, Emergency Stop Signalling system, Engine start stop button, Facebook and Twitter functionality, Front parking sensors, Heated front seats, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, LED daytime running lights, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, LED headlights, Limited Slip Differential, Mazda Navigation System, Multimedia Commander and separate volume control dial, MZD Connect, Premium Bose sound system, Privacy glass, Rain-sensing front wipers, Rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support, Thatcham Category 1 alarm and immobiliser, Smart keyless entry

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8457 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

