MAZDA MX-5 160ps Sport Nav Lthr + Safety pack Manual

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 160ps Sport Nav Lthr + Safety pack Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 9450 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Soul Red
7` touchscreen with multimedia commander, Cruise control + speed limiter, Engine start/stop button, Hill hold assist, Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Remote boot release, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Coming/leaving home lighting function, Dual exhaust pipes, Dusk sensitive headlamps, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Rain sensing front wipers, 12V socket, Body coloured inner door trims, Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel, Lockable rear storage box, Sports seats, Tilt/slide reclining front seats, Windblocker, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor
T W White & Sons Mazda Bookham
KT234DE, Surrey
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017