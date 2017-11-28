MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport Venture Edition FSH 17INCH ALLOY WHEELS SAT NAV

Accessories

We are pleased to offer this fantastic Mazda MX5i Roadster Sport Venture which is in excellent condition and has covered miles from new.The car comes with the benefit and reassurance of a FULL SERVICE HISTORY.Finished in metallic Deep crystal blue mica with contrasting stone leather interiorSport venture features are to include power retractable hardtop, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, front fog lights, multifunctional leather steering wheel with audio controls, Mazda satellite navigation system, cruise control and auto dimming rear view mirrorStandard features are to include 17inch alloy wheels, climate control with air conditioning, auto dimming rear view mirror, bluetooth telephone preparation, plus many more standard features.All cars come with comprehensive RAC warranty and the benefit of 12 months road side assistance. Why not request a personal video on this car?