MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport Venture Edition 2dr

£15,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Sport Venture Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12771 Engine Size: 1800 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, PAS, Alpine satellite navigation, Digital clock, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, DVD System, Single play CD/Radio,The worlds best selling roadster, this Limited Edition is sure to move fast, looking as good as it does!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12771 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1800
  • Engine Model
    1800
Bolton Motor Park
Bolton, BL32RY, Lancashire
United Kingdom

