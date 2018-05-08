MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport

Accessories

The last Lady owner has owned the car for 10 years and It Has A Full Service History and MOT Until 08/05/2018, Usual rust appearing on wings hence reduced price, It Features Include Black Heated Leather Seats, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, All Our Cars are prepared to RAC BUYSURE Standards By Qualified Technicians. We Have Full Diagnostic Equipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. A Minimum of 3 months RAC/Manfacturers Warranty and 12 months Breakdown/Homestart cover through RAC with all vehicles, 12 and 24 Month RAC Extended Warranties also available, DiamondBrite Paint Protection also available to keep your car in top condition. Call 01522 246777 for further information.