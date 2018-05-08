loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport

Compare this car
£2,450
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 49561 Engine Size: 1839 Ext Color: Sunlight Silver

Accessories

The last Lady owner has owned the car for 10 years and It Has A Full Service History and MOT Until 08/05/2018, Usual rust appearing on wings hence reduced price, It Features Include Black Heated Leather Seats, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, All Our Cars are prepared to RAC BUYSURE Standards By Qualified Technicians. We Have Full Diagnostic Equipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. A Minimum of 3 months RAC/Manfacturers Warranty and 12 months Breakdown/Homestart cover through RAC with all vehicles, 12 and 24 Month RAC Extended Warranties also available, DiamondBrite Paint Protection also available to keep your car in top condition. Call 01522 246777 for further information.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327496
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49561 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
  • Engine Model
    1839
Email Dealer >>

Just Audi VW
Lincoln, LN24JA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed