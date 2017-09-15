MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 53438 Engine Size: 1839 Ext Color: Black
5 Stamps, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats., Full Leather Heated Seats., Electric Window Front., Central Locking., Electric Mirrors., CD Player., Cup Holders, Drivers Armrest, Airbags., Anti-Lock Brake System., Power Steering., 99 deposit secures this vehicle, Cash ? back available on this vehicle, Free main dealer guarantee on this vehicle, Full Healthcheck completed on this vehicle, Full MOT test, Vehicle history check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Renault Edinburgh West
EH114AA, Midlothian
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...