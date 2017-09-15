loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Sport 2dr

£2,931
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 53438 Engine Size: 1839 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

5 Stamps, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats., Full Leather Heated Seats., Electric Window Front., Central Locking., Electric Mirrors., CD Player., Cup Holders, Drivers Armrest, Airbags., Anti-Lock Brake System., Power Steering., 99 deposit secures this vehicle, Cash ? back available on this vehicle, Free main dealer guarantee on this vehicle, Full Healthcheck completed on this vehicle, Full MOT test, Vehicle history check completed on this vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327484
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53438 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1839
  • Engine Model
    1839
Evans Halshaw Renault Edinburgh West
EH114AA, Midlothian
United Kingdom

