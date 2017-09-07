loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8i SE

Compare this car
£11,690
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i SE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9640 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,16In Alloy Wheels,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Radio/CD/MP3,Six Speakers,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9640 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Motor Match Stockport
SK26RS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed