MAZDA MX-5 1.8i SE

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i SE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9640 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: WHITE
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,16In Alloy Wheels,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Head Restraints,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Radio/CD/MP3,Six Speakers,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior
