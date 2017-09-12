loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8I Se 2Dr Petrol Convertible

Compare this car
£10,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8I Se 2Dr Petrol Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 16068 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& CD Player, Electric front windows/one touch facility, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, PAS, Remote boot release, Oil pressure gauge, Day/night rear view mirror, Silver dash trim, Auxiliary input socket, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16068 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Vertu Honda Sunderland
Sunderland, SR53NX, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed