MAZDA MX-5 1.8i SE 2dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i SE 2dr Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 15224 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Aluminum
[Exterior]Antenna, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Centre exhaust twin tailpipe, Chrome door handles, Chrome grille surround, Chrome mesh grille, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electrically heated door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Power retractable roof[Interior]Centre console storage box, Climate control air conditioning, Cloth upholstery, Cupholders, Door pockets, Drivers footrest, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Front tunnel storage net, Height adjustable front seats, Interior light, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Lockable glovebox, Silver interior door handles, Sports seats, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Windblocker[DriverConvenience]Digital clock, Fuel filler release, Headlamp on reminder, Oil pressure gauge, PAS, Remote boot release, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge[Safety]3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual front airbags, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front seatbelt force limiters, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Side airbags, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors[Security]Alarm with interior movement sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central door locking, Superlocking
Brindley Mazda
Wolverhampton, WV106HT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017