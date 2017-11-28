MAZDA MX-5 1.8i SE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i SE 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 7533 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Red
DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, Sports seats, Traction control, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Climate control, Very low mileage, Alloys, Auxiliary input socket, Remote central locking, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Trip computer, Front centre armrest, Windblocker, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Front tunnel storage net, Remote boot release, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Central locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Water temperature gauge, PAS, Oil pressure gauge, Headlamp on reminder, Electrically heated door mirrors, Fuel filler release, Digital clock, Single play CD/Radio, 6 speakers, Chrome grille surround, Body coloured door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Chrome mesh grille, Body colour bumpers, Chrome door handles, Antenna, Leather gear knob, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Silver interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Interior light, Height adjustable front seats, Door pockets, Cupholders, Climate control air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Front seatbelt force limiters, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Dual front airbags, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Superlocking, Remote central door locking, Immobiliser, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Silver finish meter rings, Silver dash trim, Amber/red dashboard, Tyre puncture repair kit
Arnold Clark Ford (Hexham)
Hexham, NE461UL, Northumberland
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
Nov 28, 2017