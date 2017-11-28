loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MAZDA MX-5 1.8i SE 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i SE 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 7533 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners, Sports seats, Traction control, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Climate control, Very low mileage, Alloys, Auxiliary input socket, Remote central locking, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Trip computer, Front centre armrest, Windblocker, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Front tunnel storage net, Remote boot release, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Central locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Water temperature gauge, PAS, Oil pressure gauge, Headlamp on reminder, Electrically heated door mirrors, Fuel filler release, Digital clock, Single play CD/Radio, 6 speakers, Chrome grille surround, Body coloured door mirrors, Green tinted windscreen, Chrome mesh grille, Body colour bumpers, Chrome door handles, Antenna, Leather gear knob, Front head restraints, Front seatback pocket, Silver interior door handles, Lockable glovebox, Leather handbrake lever with silver release button, Interior light, Height adjustable front seats, Door pockets, Cupholders, Climate control air conditioning, Centre console storage box, Supplementary restraint system - central control unit and crush sensors, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Front seatbelt force limiters, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Dual front airbags, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Superlocking, Remote central door locking, Immobiliser, Alarm with interior movement sensor, Silver finish meter rings, Silver dash trim, Amber/red dashboard, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410300
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7533 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,998

Arnold Clark Ford (Hexham)
Hexham, NE461UL, Northumberland
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!