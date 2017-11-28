loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8i [Option Pack] 2dr Roadster

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i [Option Pack] 2dr Roadster Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37900 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Stormy Blue met

Electric folding hard top, Air Conditioning, Alloys, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Remote Central locking, Adjustable Steering wheel with radio controls, Radio/CD with Ipod connection, Power steering, ABS, Two Owners, Good Service History, 32 mpg,

  • Ad ID
    412721
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
£5,995

Brams Of Birstall
Batley, WF178NL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

