MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Kendo 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Kendo 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 86472 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Grey
17" alloy wheels, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Single play CD/Radio, Premium cloth soft top with integrated heated glass window and soft top cover, Green tinted windscreen, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Dual exhaust pipes, Alloy pedals, ISOFIX front passenger seat child seat compliance, Leather steering wheel with audio controls, Sports seats, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, 3 point ELR front seatbelts with pretensioners
Arnold Clark Motorstore/Mazda/Kia (Liverpool)
Liverpool, L86UD, Merseyside
United Kingdom
As a car that was originally intended to replicate the charms of a 1960s...
We’d never try to dissuade you from buying a rear-wheel-drive Lotus Elan...