loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Kendo 2dr (6 Mazda Stamps! Leather! ++)

Compare this car
£10,475
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8i Kendo 2dr (6 Mazda Stamps! Leather! ++) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 9000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Covering only 9,000 miles!, Upgrades - Leather, Metallic Paint, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 17" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, CD/Radio/Aux. 2 seats, Grey, This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 11,070. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326873
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed