MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Kendo 2dr (6 Mazda Stamps! Leather! ++)

Accessories

Covering only 9,000 miles!, Upgrades - Leather, Metallic Paint, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 17" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, CD/Radio/Aux. 2 seats, Grey, This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 11,070. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk