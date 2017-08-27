loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8i Cabriolet 2004

£3,250
car description

Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this Mazda MX-5, to the market. Finished in Metallic Strata Blue with Black Cloth trim, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheel and Cloth Soft Top, Tourneo Cover, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 18/07/2017 at 63,122 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 15 inch Alloy Wheels, Central locking, CD Player, Mirrors External. 2 seats, Metallic Blue, Competitive Finance available, with no payment for 2 months. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 12 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional GBP 395. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade, GBP 3,250

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307962
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.839
  • Engine Model
    1.8i Cabriolet
Unit 1, Combourne Farm, Jarvis Lane, Goudhurst, ,
Cranbrook, TN17 1LP, Kent
United Kingdom

