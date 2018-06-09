loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MAZDA MX-5 1.8I 2007 Petrol Manual Grey

Compare this car
£3,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Mot`d Until 9th June 2018 No Advisories On This One, Remote Central Locking with 2 Keys, Only 2 Owners From New Last One Since 2009, Front Electric Windows and Mirrors, Radio/CD , Black Cloth Interior, Excellent Value For Rear Wheel Drive Convertible Fun, Newer Shape

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303766
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49517 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.798
  • Engine Model
    1.8I
Email Dealer >>

Unit 3, Hook House Farm, London Road, Hook
Hook, RG279EQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed