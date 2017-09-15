loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8I 125

£3,999
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8I 125 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 94427 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Grey

Speakers, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Radio, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, ABS,A LOVELY CAR WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS SOLD WITH ANEW MOT AND BOTH KEYS

  • Ad ID
    326884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94427 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

