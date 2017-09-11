loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 1.8 SE Roadster 2dr

£6,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8 SE Roadster 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 52000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, Folding Hardtop, Mazda Service History, Air Conditioning, 3 owners, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, www.tittyhomotorco.com 01933 622206 Open 7 Days! Website updated daily! PX Welcome! Finance Here!, 6,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Titty Ho Motor Company
Raunds, NN96DP, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

