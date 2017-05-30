MAZDA MX-5 1.8 I ROADSTER SE Manual

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8 I ROADSTER SE Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 18776 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLUE
Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, LOW MILEAGE, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017