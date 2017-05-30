MAZDA MX-5 1.8 I ROADSTER SE Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: 1.8 I ROADSTER SE Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 18776 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, LOW MILEAGE, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18776 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
