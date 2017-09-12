MAZDA MX-5 1.8 I ROADSTER 2d 125 BHP

Accessories

Drives well, Recent New Tyres, 12 MONTH MOT INCLUDED IN SALE, 2 Remote Keys, Wads of paperwork, receipts & service history, 3 Owners, Evening Viewing Available, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE - NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED, NO ADMIN FEES, All cars kept indoors - view whatever the weather, HPI Clear, Full MOT History Present, Card Payments Accepted, 3 Month Warranty Included in Sale, Our FULLY LIT INDOOR SHOWROOM is located 15mins from J25 of the M1 and 2 minutes from the A38 off Alfreton Road, Little Eaton, Derby, Bank Transfer is our preferred method of payment, ZUTO Customers welcome, Our cars are price checked on a daily basis to ensure we offer the best value for money, Fixed Price, No Offers, We Are Open 7 Days a Week and until 6pm week nights - Sunday Viewings Available by Appointment, Our business park shares its entrance with The Queens Head car park on Alfreton Road, E-mail us 24 hours a day craig@seecars.co.uk, Call us on 01332 492021,Electric Folding Roof, 2 Keys, 12 Month MOT included, Lots of service history, Air Con & Alloys, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Head Restraints - Front, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel, Windscreen Wiper, Steel Wheels - 16in, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Speakers - Four, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Upholstery Cloth, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Centre Console, Clock - Digital, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Climate Control